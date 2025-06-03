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Andy Reed's avatar
Andy Reed
Jun 3, 2025

I think it's a good opportunity for progressives to recognize just how shallow the corporate support is for any progressive causes. Corporations exist for one reason (according to the SCOTUS decision 40 years ago): to maximize profits for their investor/owners.

Not just the GLBT+++ community, but all progressives, need to remind ourselves that supporting businesses that don't support us is, frankly, stupid. They will always sway in the wind and submit to the most powerful, or loudest, tyrannical voices on the right. They always have, and they always will.

If you have a bank account at Citi, MOVE IT. Find a different, better bank. If you shop(ped) at Target, FIND A BETTER STORE. If you drive a Nissan, TRADE IT IN.

That's the only thing corporations understand: their bottom line. Fortunately, the board of Target has cut its CEO's pay in half because the GLBT+++ supportive community has stopped shopping there, and their bottom line has been sinking all year long. Maybe, just maybe, after another year or two of collapsing sales, the company will A) get a better CEO; B) realize that supporting ALL people equally in this nation is what the nation is all about; C) tell Donald J. and JD and the rest of the fascists to go eff themselves.

I'm not holding my breath. But I'm also not shopping at Target anymore.

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
Jun 3, 2025

It feels like we have catered to the direction of the administration,” said the executive.

Do they mean "catered" or 'CRATERED'????

I say the letter.

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