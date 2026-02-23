The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Jack's avatar
Carol Jack
Feb 24

Rumors are circulating that a he Epstein financial files are in Treasury held by Bessent, not held by DOJ….so are they outside of the Congressional law that was passed???

Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Feb 23

Oh, look: the bar association is sticking up for judges. What a concept! I hope they have sent a strongly-worded letter to Trump:

"The recent remarks by the president of the United States, leveling personal criticisms against members of the U.S. Supreme Court, are not acceptable and cross a dangerous line that threatens the safety of the judiciary and our judicial process. These remarks, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs, referring to the justices as “a disgrace to our nation” and “disloyal to the Constitution,” threaten to erode public confidence in the judiciary."

https://www.americanbar.org/news/abanews/aba-news-archives/2026/02/aba-statement-re-personal-attacks-on-scotus-justices/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture