Tariffs Trumped
In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict striking down Trump's tariffs, Harry breaks down the decision with a trio of top-notch legal analysts: Kyle Cheney, Adam Klasfeld, and Mimi Rocah. The group digs into the court's rare rebuff of the president and the infighting among the conservative Justices. Next, the panel turns to the lower courts' angry rulings against Trump's deportation drive, even including—finally—a contempt finding. To finish, they examine the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew and weigh the chances for similar accountability in the U.S.
Rumors are circulating that a he Epstein financial files are in Treasury held by Bessent, not held by DOJ….so are they outside of the Congressional law that was passed???
Oh, look: the bar association is sticking up for judges. What a concept! I hope they have sent a strongly-worded letter to Trump:
"The recent remarks by the president of the United States, leveling personal criticisms against members of the U.S. Supreme Court, are not acceptable and cross a dangerous line that threatens the safety of the judiciary and our judicial process. These remarks, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs, referring to the justices as “a disgrace to our nation” and “disloyal to the Constitution,” threaten to erode public confidence in the judiciary."
https://www.americanbar.org/news/abanews/aba-news-archives/2026/02/aba-statement-re-personal-attacks-on-scotus-justices/