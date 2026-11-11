The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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James's avatar
James
28m

Anyone who was paying attention during the whole Vietnam catastrophe should have learned. Our armed forces, when ordered to do so by legally-constituted civilian authority, will go to war.

What gets forgotten too often is the heavy responsibility that fact places in said civilian authority. I mean us. All of us.

First, we owe it to our warriors to ensure that the mission is righteous. No wagging the dog, no wars of profit, conquest, or ego.

Second, we must ensure that their mission is clear and unwavering. This includes what "victory" actually looks like. And mission creep is bad for strategy and ruinous to morale.

Third, we must give them what they need to accomplish what we've ordered them to do, to the very best of our ability.

Finally, we must take great care of them when they return. We must give blue ribbon care to the wounded. Our service members must go into battle knowing beyond any doubt that if they pay the full measure and can't return, we will care for their loved ones. We've really fallen down on this one.

In my opinion, if we can't do these four things, we have no business sending our people out to risk death for us.

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Russ's avatar
Russ
33m

My father retired after thirty years of service that included every major battle in the Pacific except the last one only because the bow of his ship was blown off. He and my mother are buried at Arlington.

I flew combat missions in the Navy during Vietnam. Like the author, I became disillusioned by that war. The nose wheel of my plane was shot off taking off from De Nang just below the DNZ between North and South Vietnam. We landed on a foamed runway in Saigon with little further damage to the plane, which took several days to repair.

I stayed downtown Saigon at the Majestic Hotel in my flight suit. My turning point came sitting in the bar on top of the hotel having a well deserved drink. There were a bunch of young, Vietnamese males having a wonderful time there. I wondered, "Why am I risking my life so these guys can party?"

Later when the carrier was coming back to San Diego, I was fortunate to have been on one of four planes that flew back stopping on Wake Island and Hwaii so we were always a single flight from the carrier. From there, we spent one night at NAS Alemeda so that all of the planes would return to our home base in Washington state. I ran into my father's friend, a Navy Vice Admiral, at the Officer's Club. I had known him since I was in high school and his sons, also Naval Officers, were among my friends.

He asked me what I thought about the war. I told him the story about the hotel and how that had led me to question the war much as the author had. He looked at me and said, "I am going to tell you what I have told both my sons. Get out."

I had planned on making a career of the Navy as had my father. Some time later, my commanding officer called me into his office to explain that while I had certainly qualified for the Air Medal, it would not be awarded because the Pentagon said I could never talk about the highly classified missions that I had flown. I resigned shortly after.

I was thanked by service later by being turned down for a job I was both wanted and was highly qualified for. I found out why. They didn't want a "war monger" working with them. At least, I survived that war unlike many of my brothers in arms.

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