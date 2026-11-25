Thanksgiving this year has added meaning for many of us. The travails have been so great and the strain of the MAGA autocracy so profound that the triumph of pro-democracy forces in the midterm elections has evoked an added dose of celebration and gratitude to our Thanksgiving celebrations.

Above all, we should be thankful for the fortitude of voters, the resiliency of democracy, and the remarkable integrity of our elections system. Voters know the system is sound, albeit imperfect. (We should not relent in demanding reform of a system that, among other things, throws up far too many barriers to voting, gerrymanders to reduce minority voting power, and disenfranchises hundreds of thousands who have completed serving criminal sentences.)

Pew Research found: “More than eight-in-ten voters say elections across the U.S. were conducted very or somewhat well (83%). Voters who supported the Democratic candidate in their congressional district (97%) were more likely to say this than those who supported the Republican candidate (63%)” (The pattern of sour grapes — the losers doubting the results’ accuracy in higher numbers than the winners — fits the historic pattern.) And even more impressive, 94 percent “say the elections in their own community were run at least somewhat well.” (Perhaps they will come to realize that in every community, trusted local officials run elections efficiently and fairly.)

Specifically: “63% of voters are very confident that their own vote was accurately counted” and “79% say voting was very easy this year.” The best news might be that “just 4% of in-person voters report having waited more than 30 minutes to vote,” one very positive result of a huge early-voting turnout. (Though 94 percent of Democratic voters are very or somewhat confident in absentee and mail-in voting, only 44 percent of Republicans say the same. That, in light of the overwhelming Democratic early-voting turnout, may come to be seen as a disastrous electoral consequence of MAGA’s election denial.)

We know, however, that democracy is not self-sustaining. Our gratitude in the wake of the midterms derives from not only the litigation efforts of voting and civil rights groups (e.g. the ACLU, LULAC, the NAACP, Common Cause, Democracy Forward, Democracy Defenders, the League of Women Voters) and Democratic state attorneys general who acted to protect their states from federal meddling but also from lower court judges who batted away bogus Trump regime efforts to disenfranchise votes and rig the results.

But let’s not forget that democracy ultimately relies on the efforts and engagement of ordinary people willing to defend their right to self-government and the sanctity of the rule of law.

Internationally, we have seen ordinary people — students, activists, union members, etc. — rise up against militarized, oppressive, and corrupt autocrats in Hungary and Serbia to restore democratic government and in Brazil to defend a fragile democratic government from the return of autocracy.

At home, Americans owe a particular debt of gratitude to ordinary people who stood up to a vicious ICE onslaught as fascist shock troops killed and injured nonviolent residents, rousted people from their homes, trampled on Fourth Amendment protections, surveilled peaceful activists, and arrested journalists doing their jobs. In Minneapolis, mass peaceful demonstrations in the wake of the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti forced at least a temporary retreat of ICE. Local and state leaders continued to press for investigation of ICE officers responsible for their deaths and for other violent, lawless actions.

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In Minneapolis and Chicago, neighborhood networks braved ICE arrest and harassment to warn, protect, and aid their migrant neighbors. Their principled refusal to allow the Trump regime to isolate and demonize Black and Brown members of their community, to document misconduct, and to enable litigation against the regime and its lackeys served to expose the Trump regime’s lies and spurred courts to take action in defense of civil liberties. Their courage helped light a fire under grassroots groups (e.g. Indivisible, 50501) that powered democracy forces to victory.

As Felipe de la Hoz wrote for The Nation:

It would be a mistake not to see the ICE invasion of Minneapolis, and the killings of Alex Pretti and Renée Good, as an inflection point in the country’s political thinking—not only in terms of the attack on immigration itself but also as such an open and militarized display of the administration’s authoritarian designs that it could no longer be ignored. Conversely, the resistance to ICE also proved that the administration was not invincible and was vulnerable to bleeding public support—and led to the biggest revival of the movement to abolish ICE since Trump’s first term.

Likewise, it is impossible to understand the historic swing in Texas from red to blue without recognizing the backlash against the ICE onslaught and the larger assault on Hispanic voting rights. A recent NPR report underscored the centrality of the backlash in the midterm blue tsunami:

LEILA FADEL, HOST: This week’s exit polling revealed a backlash against President Trump’s immigration sweeps, especially in Texas. Democrats made history there by winning every statewide election, including the governor, the attorney general and a U.S. senator. Voters also gave Democrats a majority in the lower chamber of the state legislature and backed them in congressional races along the U.S. Mexico border. NPR’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán reports from Austin about what some voters want Texas Democrats to do now. SERGIO MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN, BYLINE: In Texas and elsewhere, voters rebuked the ICE raids, restrictions on visas and other aggressive moves by the Trump administration to crack down on both legal and illegal immigration. ARTEMIO MUNIZ [Texas Federation of Hispanic Republicans]: With these anti-immigrant-type policies, I think the Hispanic community got fed up. MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Artemio Muniz leads the Texas Federation of Hispanic Republicans. He says Latinos wanted a secure border, but not the aggressive ICE surges across the country that have upended communities and led to the killings of several U.S. citizens and immigrants. The tenacity of ordinary people standing up to ICE murder and violence and refusing to accept the racist re-redistricting designed to elevate white voting power were central to the restoration of a pro-democracy movement in Texas, dealing a massive defeat to MAGA in Republicans’ home base, which is crucial to its electoral survival.

In sum, our gratitude for our imperfect and sometimes infuriating constitutional system that nevertheless improves and progresses when ordinary people take democracy into their own hands extends not only to today’s democracy fighters, immigrants’ rights activists, organized labor movement, and civil rights groups but also to those who for decades fought — from Mississippi to Alaska — to move us closer to that more perfect union. The Contrarian is particularly grateful to all of you, our readers, for the support you have shown us. You allow us to do our work, to have the privilege of waging the good fight in defense of democracy.

We hope you all have a joyful and safe Thanksgiving. We will be back on Monday.