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Patricia Ebert's avatar
Patricia Ebert
Jun 12, 2025

I’m right there with you all (McCartney,too)when I listened to “God Only Knows “….tears. Thanks for making these treasures so easily enjoyable again. These breaks from mayhem are so needed!

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littlebird787
Jun 12, 2025Edited

You forgot their all-time best song, ‘Catch a Wave’. Listening to it over and over again as a preteen growing up in Hawai`i made me feel like I was out riding my favorite break. It even sounds like a wave.

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