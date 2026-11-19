By Amanda Hollowell

There is an important story about the 2026 election in Southeast Georgia. It is not a story about losing. It is a story about what we built, what we learned, and what becomes possible when people believe their communities deserve more.

When I launched my campaign for Congress in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, I understood the challenges. I was running in a district held by Republicans for more than three decades, shaped by a redistricting process that has repeatedly raised questions about fair representation and political power. Gerrymandering does more than shape electoral boundaries; it can also shape perceptions of which communities and candidates are worth investing in.

I was not a political insider with a national fundraising network or a family name that opened doors. I was a mother, a caregiver, a community servant, and an organizer who had spent years working to improve people’s lives. I believed Southeast Georgia deserved a different kind of representation. And I saw what others overlooked: an open seat with two first-time candidates and an opportunity to compete if we had the resources to match.

Over the course of our campaign, we raised approximately $270,000. During the general election, we spent roughly $145,000. My opponent raised over $2.9 million.

Despite being outspent more than 10 to 1, our small but determined team built a communications and voter-engagement operation that contacted our universe of 290,000 voters multiple times during the general election in multiple ways: calls, texts, and canvassing, in addition to over 300 in-person events and social media that generated more than 830,000 views on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube alone.

And on Election Day, more than 132,000 people voted for our campaign.

The general election cost us slightly over $1 per vote, and we came within just 36 votes per precinct of flipping a congressional seat that Cook Political Report rated as an R+8, narrowing the race to a 2.8 percentage point margin. We proved that Southeast Georgia is competitive and that meaningful change is within reach. That is an accomplishment I will always be proud of.

But multiple things can be true.

Georgia made history - electing our first Black governor and a cabinet in which seven of eight statewide positions are held by Black women - and those victories deserve to be celebrated. But success was not funded equally. After winning my June runoff, I remember asking a donor for $50. She struggled to choose between my campaign and Sen. Jon Ossoff’s, which had more than $32 million in the bank.

That moment illustrated a larger challenge. We can celebrate statewide victories while examining how political resources are concentrated, whose campaigns receive investment, and which opportunities are overlooked.

The Difference Between Recognition and Investment

For generations, Black women have been central to political organizing in the South.

We have registered voters, organized neighborhoods, led community organizations, developed strategies, and helped sustain civic engagement long after election cycles ended.

Much of that work happens without national attention or significant financial investment. It happens because we care deeply about our communities and understand that meaningful change requires showing up consistently.

But there is an important distinction between celebrating Black women’s contributions and investing in Black women’s leadership.

We are praised for doing more with less, but there should not be the expectation that we will always have to.

I entered this campaign with years of professional experience leading organizing efforts and developing political strategies. I understood voter engagement, communications, and the importance of building relationships with communities that too often feel overlooked.

Throughout my campaign, I advocated for greater investment in direct voter contact, particularly in Liberty County. But this challenge extended beyond Georgia’s 1st District. Ceretta Smith came within 5 percentage points of winning Georgia’s 12th District after raising less than $50,000. In neighboring South Carolina, Courtney McClain pushed the 4th district 17 points left with only $130,000. Meanwhile, Rebecca Cooke raised nearly $13 million in Wisconsin’s 3rd District, including support from other authorized candidate committees.

The question is not whether well-funded campaigns deserved their investments but whether some districts were overlooked before their potential was fully examined. Georgia’s state-wide coordinated organizing matters, but it does not invest in federal candidates and, thus, cannot replace sustained national investment in competitive congressional races.

We cannot continue to celebrate Black women’s political leadership without examining whether party investments reflect the value we place on their expertise. The question is not simply who delivered results but what more could have been accomplished with equitable investment.

What the Numbers Cannot Tell Us

Campaigns are often measured by dollars raised, doors knocked, advertisements aired, and ultimately, votes received. Those measurements matter, but they do not tell the entire story.

They cannot fully capture the volunteers who gave up evenings and weekends, the local donors who contributed what they could, or the residents who shared their concerns about healthcare, housing, and the rising cost of living. Nor can they tell us what might have been possible with earlier investment and sustained organizing across Southeast Georgia.

I am proud of what we accomplished with the resources we had. But our success should not be mistaken for proof that those resources were sufficient.

That distinction matters, particularly for Black women candidates whose leadership and expertise are too often celebrated after the fact rather than supported from the beginning. We must examine not only what campaigns accomplish, but how political institutions determine whose experience is valued, whose potential is recognized, and whose leadership receives meaningful investment.

The Work Does Not Begin or End on Election Day

One of the clearest lessons from this experience is that political infrastructure cannot be built only in the final months before an election.

Communities need sustained engagement. They need trusted local organizers, meaningful conversations about public policy, and opportunities to participate in decisions that affect their lives.

That work should continue regardless of who is running for office.

Southeast Georgia is home to families navigating rising costs, veterans seeking accessible healthcare, workers concerned about economic security, and communities confronting the effects of growth and development.

Those issues did not disappear when the polls closed.

Neither did the people who care about them.

The responsibility of public leadership extends beyond holding elected office. It includes listening, building relationships, sharing knowledge, and helping communities develop the tools to advocate for themselves.

That is work I was doing long before I became a congressional candidate, and it is work that remains important today.

What Comes Next

I have spent the days since Election Day reflecting on the people who made this campaign possible.

I think about the volunteers, the donors, the community leaders, and the families who welcomed us into their lives. I think about the people who believed in something different for Southeast Georgia. I think about the voters, too.

And I think about what this experience can teach us.

That lesson must include conversations about funding and strategy. And it must include a willingness to trust experienced local leaders, particularly Black women whose contributions have too often been recognized without being adequately resourced.

I do not want Black women to be celebrated only for how much we can accomplish with so little. I want our expertise to be trusted, our leadership to be valued, and our communities to receive the sustained investment they deserve.

The $270,000 we raised helped make an extraordinary campaign possible.

What we do with the lessons from that campaign matters just as much.

Because the work of building stronger communities does not end with an election. And neither does public leadership.

Amanda Hollowell is a nationally recognized political strategist and was the 2026 Democratic nominee for Congress for Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, coming within 3 percent in a Trump +16 District.