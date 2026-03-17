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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
2h

What a fantastic post - and must read.

Thank you.

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Nadine Bangerter's avatar
Nadine Bangerter
38m

Well put!! I get so tired of the solution being subsidies. What if people got paid a wage that lets them live in a modern society. And if everyone paid their fair share of taxes - it's not "handouts", its citizens deciding what to support for the common good, including daycare, healthcare, utilities and housing. The richest among us aren't getting richer by accident. They created a world perfectly designed for themselves. Democrats need to start educating itself and us on the current design, how it helps the wealthy class and how we can design a system that helps average Americans.

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