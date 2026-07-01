They’re here: Limited edition screen prints!

Every great resistance movement in history is remembered by their images. These are ours.

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The Art of Resistance is a limited-edition series of premium screen prints and postcards, hand decorated in the USA by local artisans, that honors the power of creative expression to inspire change.

This limited-time offering of original artwork is available to pre-order until July 13.



Pre-order yours now to support our work in style. We don’t have billionaires funding what we do — we have Contrarians like you.

Proceeds from merch sales fund critical litigation and independent journalism to fight Trump and his cronies.

Collect Them All

Plus, some of your favorite merch is back in stock.

Your purchase helps fund critical litigation and independent journalism to boldly defend democracy!

Support in Style