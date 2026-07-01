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James Torvik's avatar
James Torvik
2h

What as the dimensions of the art posters?

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Well the art of resisting hit me today. The Department of Veterans Affairs tried to keep me from getting my medication after the 5 th try. I called My Senator and called him a murder Bee. I hated to do it but guess what. I got my medicine coming to me.

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