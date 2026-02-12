The Contrarian

James
Feb 12

I still say that there are many, many sewage treatment plants nationwide that are just begging to be named for some deserving public servant.

Sally Fell
Feb 12

Another fantastic, biting cartoon, depicting the ridiculousness of Trump. Poor Chuck Schumer ... he is trying but, I fear, will never quite "get" that this is not the Republican Party that he once got along with, and bargained with successfully. A better name for the Republican Party might be "The Donald J. Trump Do-What-He-Says Party," or the "Elephant Sycophant Party." There has got to be a better label, that befits what is going on. Maybe the "Red Scare Party," or more precisely "The Fascist Enthusiasts."

