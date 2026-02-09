The Contrarian

"Norway’s runs cold — and that can be more dangerous. High-trust societies don’t just dislike corruption; they are built on the assumption that elites will not behave like a separate species."

Norway is a civilized nation. It cares for its citizens and it expects that they act and behave ethically and morally. That's why their crime rate is half of what is found in the US and their murder and rape rates are 10 times less.

It's no surprise that in Norway their elites are held accountable for crimes, especially crimes against young girls. In America if you have money and power, you've been untouchable.

Epstein and the foreclosure crisis proves this. No elite has been held to account for crimes against young girls, and nothing happened to the rich after 2008 housing crash where Wall Street banks walked away from their fraud and crimes against American homeowners.

Donald Trump wouldn't know what shame is. Neither would his Commerce Secretary focused on personal profit, or the manic Musk, high on ketamine. U.S. legacy media gave up mattering long ago. So far Donald Trump has been largely right in his notorious remark on January 23, 2016 in Sioux Center, Iowa: "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?" But this isn't new to America, as O.J. Simpson showed with the murder of his estranged wife and her friend - crime and sex as lurid entertainment and an opportunity to be milked for maximum advantage, not for justice or accountability.

