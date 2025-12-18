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Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
Dec 19, 2025

I have been to Bath, England, Austin's birthplace, twice. Wonderful town, also famous for its Roman baths that are underground. Jane's house, which I remember touring, was very understated and nice. If anyone who reads this is going to the UK, check it out, you'll be charmed by the town the way I was.

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Tracey Griffith's avatar
Tracey Griffith
Dec 19, 2025

NYT had a rousing debate in the comment section of sn article on who is the ultimate Darcy. There were 280+ votes/comments when last I looked. As a result I feel I have found 280 kindred souls.

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