Blue wave polling rolls in. Cook Political moved 18 seats in Democrats’ direction, noting money only gets you so much. (“In the final weeks of the election, Republicans have hoped that a massive ad campaign effort could dent Democratic candidates’ images and shore up Republicans struggling to free themselves of the anchor of President Donald Trump. With less than four weeks to go, that heavy spending has yet to move the needle.”)

Darline Graham might be the worst Senate candidate ever. In a debate between the candidates for Senate in South Carolina, she asked, “Why in the world would we stop now when they are still dangerous and we are so close to ending the war?” Huh? I thought they were obliterated. But does anyone else think we are “so close”? Democrat Annie Andrews: “The war is the exact reason we now have record-high gas and diesel prices. Farmers are getting crushed, and everything costs more. My opponent is the only one who had the opportunity to vote to end the war, but three times in a row she voted to continue it.”