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Curtis P's avatar
Curtis P
May 29, 2025

At the White House there is a big red sign with white lettering that reads “FOR SALE"

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
May 29, 2025

Jesus F-ing Christ.

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