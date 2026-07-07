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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

I presume that development encroaching on forests has a similar effect. Trees sustain and help create wind patterns on a small scale, and the moisture they expire adds needed humidity. It's hard to believe that we would kill cool breezes in favor of sweeping housing developments rather than infilling existing residential areas. But everybody wants in on the new subdivision.

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