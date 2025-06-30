The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
Jun 30, 2025

House democrats could do more to make House Republicans squirm because of Rs slim majority. Narrative weak, passive Democrats. Just an opinion and not one that's particularly helpful. How about looking for examples of House Democrats who are fighting strong. Rep. Al Green for example. The Contrarian highlights Democrats who are fighting for us. That's the narrative I admire.

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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
Jun 30, 2025

"left wing of the party" lumping AOC ad Bernie Sanders, and so on. I think voters are turned off by these labels. And voters are tired to be told that they vote for the guy they "like". So patronizing. Mandami talked about bread and butter issues that mattered to them and convinced voters that he would fight the political machine that has stood in the way of making change.

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