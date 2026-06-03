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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
2h

Thanks for running my column with the latest episode of They Stand Corrected. News agencies are so caught up in their agendas that they hide or ignore big-picture realities. There is a real opportunity to build a broad coalition that will help shore up democracy.

Feel free to weigh in over at theystandcorrected.substack.com!

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

We all know what the media SHOULD do, but we also know that the billionaire owned media is leaning further and further right and what's left of truly independent media (if there is any such thing) does not attract the necessary readership.

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