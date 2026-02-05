The Darkness Descends
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
Very fitting cartoon. As far as Bezos and The Washington Post are concerned, democracy HAS died in darkness.
From "democracy dies in darkness", to accomplice to her death