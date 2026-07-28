By Jeff Nesbit

In the quiet, behind-the-scenes machinery of American governance in Washington, D.C., there are few things as vital or central — or as invisible — to the average citizen as the firewall.

For decades, strict legal and technical barriers have dictated how federal agencies handle our most private information.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) keeps your tax filings sealed from political appointees. The Social Security Administration (SSA) guards your life history, employment records, and benefit eligibility.

These data silos were designed with a clear, bipartisan intent: to prevent any presidential administration from weaponizing the massive apparatus of Americans’ data against the public or political opponents.

Today, those firewalls are being quietly dismantled.

Recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal revealed that the current head of the IRS and the Social Security Administration in the Trump administration built a track record in the private sector of breaching internal firewalls to spy on his own corporate colleagues.

When the leader of Trump’s IRS and SSA who has a habit of workplace spying comes to an administration dismantling personal privacy protections, every American should be alarmed.

In truth, that history alone should raise immediate alarms about fitness for public office. But when placed within the broader context of current Trump White House policy, it signals something far more structural and dangerous.

Over the past 18 months, we’ve witnessed a systematic purging of senior career personnel across key civil agencies. These are the very administrators whose professional duty was to uphold regulatory standards and resist unlawful data sharing.

In their place, new initiatives under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Trump White House directives have aggressively pushed to interconnect agency databases, effectively eroding the barriers between federal privacy records.

Having served as deputy commissioner of Social Security in a previous administration, I know firsthand why these separations exist.

The personal data held by the SSA and IRS covers virtually every living American. Combined, these records construct a near-complete blueprint of a citizen’s financial health, personal relationships, employment status, and physical location.

When you eliminate the technical and administrative firewalls separating these agency repositories, you create an unmonitored central registry.

And when you place that centralized capability in the hands of political operatives with a documented willingness to cross privacy boundaries, you eliminate independent oversight entirely.

This isn’t merely an abstract debate over administrative procedure or bureaucratic efficiency. It is a fundamental shift in the relationship between the citizen and the state.

When personal data can be shared, aggregated, and scrutinized across agency lines without warrants, statutory authorization, or career civil service oversight, the potential for selective enforcement and political retaliation becomes an everyday reality.

A government that can effortlessly link your tax returns, benefit claims, and personal records can target anyone, anytime, for any reason.

The dismantling of federal privacy firewalls represents an unprecedented consolidation of domestic surveillance power. If the public and Congress fail to demand the immediate restoration of these statutory safeguards, the damage to civil liberties will outlast any single administration.

Jeff Nesbit was the deputy commissioner for communications at the Social Security Administration in the Biden-Harris administration.