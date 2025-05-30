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Anca Vlasopolos's avatar
Anca Vlasopolos
May 30, 2025

While the news is disablingly depressing, we at the age of 76, with friends in their 80s, are girding our ancient loins for the June 14 rally.

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
May 30, 2025

The Contrarian is the place to be to learn what’s really going on. Bravo!

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