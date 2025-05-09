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Joel's avatar
Joel
May 9, 2025

Could you explain the graphic? I think _maybe_ a higher temperature means the category is ill. Is that correct? If so, that doesn't make sense for "bad" categories like "Corruption." Or, a higher temperature could mean there's more of the category, but that also doesn't make sense across the board..

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
May 10, 2025

I would love to take Ken Paxton and Steve Marshall and put both of them on a life boat out in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. Both GOP attorneys general one is as bad as the other.

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