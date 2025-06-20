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Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
Jun 21, 2025

How many of those masked goons are pardoned J6’rs?

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Heather Menninger Visscher's avatar
Heather Menninger Visscher
Jun 21, 2025

Why did you not include in the Los Angeles section a reference to California Senator Padilla having been manhandled and brought to the ground for asking a question? Seems as relevant to your point as the inclusion of McIver and Lander’s experiences in the New York section.

Otherwise, a very strong piece. Thank you.

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