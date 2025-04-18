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Lisa Jean Walker's avatar
Lisa Jean Walker
Apr 18, 2025Edited

Hitting the streets again tomorrow. Yes, I will also be out there on May 1. (Older white woman in good health doing what I can.)

I will be re-using my sign from HandsOff. I like one side of the sign: Be a patriot, Say “no” to kings and tyrants. Tomorrow will be the 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War.

(My sister particularly liked the patriotic sentiment of the sign. It was inspired by The Contrarian’s articles on the responses of law firms and universities to Trump regime demands. She took part in Chicago’s hands-off protest with me. She is a Harvard faculty member and we were wondering that weekend how Harvard would respond. She is also a Contrarian subscriber.)

I need an idea for the other side of the sign. How about: “Republicans, be patriots & stop the constitutional crisis NOW.” Seems to get at the crux of it. (Just finished the final version and posted to Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/pd1ljw.bsky.social/post/3ln6c2ayxbc2a)

Stopping Trump has always been under Republicans control. I’m glad to hear that Murkowski is addressing her fears. You are generous in your treatment of her. I will do what I can to back up Republicans who speak out and break with Trump, including overcoming my red-hot fury at them.

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Hannah B's avatar
Hannah B
Apr 18, 2025

Is anybody else concerned about the State Department's proposed changes to human rights, as reported by NPR today?

"The Trump administration is substantially scaling back the State Department's annual reports on international human rights to remove longstanding critiques of abuses such as harsh prison conditions, government corruption and restrictions on participation in the political process, NPR has learned.

Despite decades of precedent, the reports, which are meant to inform congressional decisions on foreign aid allocations and security assistance, will no longer call governments out for such things as denying freedom of movement and peaceful assembly. They won't condemn retaining political prisoners without due process or restrictions on "'free and fair elections.'

Forcibly returning a refugee or asylum-seeker to a home country where they may face torture or persecution will no longer be highlighted, nor will serious harassment of human rights organizations."

source: https://www.npr.org/2025/04/18/nx-s1-5357511/state-department-human-rights-report-cuts

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