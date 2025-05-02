The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mo Khan's avatar
Mo Khan
May 3, 2025

The Microsoft news dropping the bad law firm was absolutely super

Reply
Share
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
May 2, 2025

The Democracy Index is right on the mark every time! Love getting this update every week. Thanks, Everyone!

Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture