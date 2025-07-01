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Margaret Weant's avatar
Margaret Weant
Jul 1, 2025

Can someone please explain to me how to read this graphic? There’s no explanation on the website - is mostly white good…..?

As a quick piece of info I think this is not very successful.

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NanceeM's avatar
NanceeM
Jul 2, 2025

While the concept that the fate of the country rests in our hands, it must be noted that the mechanisms to exercise that control have been severely damaged, likely rendering them inadequate and ineffective in undertaking this task. I find the graphic hard to interpret, but just based on the status of the various categories, think your characterization of where the country is, is much too optimistic.

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