The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Shannon Starks's avatar
Shannon Starks
May 16, 2025

Thank you for the massive amount of work to both inform and push back on autocratic forces.

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deborah meehan's avatar
deborah meehan
May 17, 2025

would it be possible to set up a screen where we can view the changes in the six "indexes" over time (the week to week changes)? the link tells us what happened this past week to account for the rating, but I'd like to be able to see how things have progressed since the graphics were created

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