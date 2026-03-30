The Democracy Movement No Kings Day Special Edition
Photos and video from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.
The third No Kings Day was celebrated Saturday in every state, Washington, D.C., and and internationally. Here, a look at the amazing crowds, inspired signs, great joy, and defense of democracy at a rally in each U.S. state. Come back to the Democracy Movement this week and next for continued coverage of No Kings Day and other protests and rallies.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.