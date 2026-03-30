No Kings Day in Decatur, Ga. (Lesa Gabrels)

The third No Kings Day was celebrated Saturday in every state, Washington, D.C., and and internationally. Here, a look at the amazing crowds, inspired signs, great joy, and defense of democracy at a rally in each U.S. state. Come back to the Democracy Movement this week and next for continued coverage of No Kings Day and other protests and rallies.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming