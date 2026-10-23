The utter depravity of Jeffrey Epstein’s pal (and the party he leads) is undeniable. “President Donald Trump on Thursday defended a controversial ad by the campaign of Vivek Ramaswamy featuring the estranged mother of Amy Acton, his Democratic opponent in the Ohio gubernatorial race, calling Acton a liar,” CNBC reported. “Trump’s defense of the ad came after widespread bipartisan backlash to it, which focused on the fact that Acton’s stepfather, Cledith Arthur, was charged with raping her when she was a child and was married to Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur.” Good thing voters have the chance to throw Trump’s party out office up and down the ticket.

When the roof falls in. “Republicans’ path to keeping control of the House has all but evaporated.… As a result of new polling and ad spending, we’re moving another 19 races in Democrats’ direction,” Cook Political Report said. “Six districts — four of which are held by Republican incumbents — are moving from the Toss Up column to Lean Democrat. Two more open seats are moving from Lean Republican to Toss Up. Following this latest round of ratings changes, Democrats now are favored outright in the 218 seats they need to win control of the House. In other words, 220 seats are rated either Solid, Likely or Lean Democrat.”