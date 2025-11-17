For Talking Feds’ latest Contrarian episode, Harry speaks with Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Neera Tanden about the reopening, revelations, and reprisals that dominated the week’s news. They break down where the Democrats went wrong in the shutdown fight and whether the cases against James Comey and Letitia James are collapsing. But, of course, with newly released documents exposing some of Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to Donald Trump, the panel takes a hard look at what can be surmised from the cryptic messages. The question on everyone’s minds: what in the world did Epstein mean when he called Trump the dog that hasn’t barked?
I’m in total agreement with Jen and Neera about holding the Republicans feet to the fire in the Senate on the Epstein vote. If they vote the wrong way then their careers should end pronto.
Will Epstein turn our brains off try to figure other assaults on our constitution? Girls and pedaphiles are sufficiently awful that we're neglecting Russ Vought and his unitary executive and the corrupt MAGA block on the Supreme Court. Hegseth bombs away and Noem gives her bestie good consulting and IT gigs. Have our FIVE EYE stalwart allies decided to shade their truths yet? Bet they have.