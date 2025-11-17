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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Nov 17, 2025

I’m in total agreement with Jen and Neera about holding the Republicans feet to the fire in the Senate on the Epstein vote. If they vote the wrong way then their careers should end pronto.

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
Nov 17, 2025

Will Epstein turn our brains off try to figure other assaults on our constitution? Girls and pedaphiles are sufficiently awful that we're neglecting Russ Vought and his unitary executive and the corrupt MAGA block on the Supreme Court. Hegseth bombs away and Noem gives her bestie good consulting and IT gigs. Have our FIVE EYE stalwart allies decided to shade their truths yet? Bet they have.

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