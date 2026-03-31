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Nadine Bangerter's avatar
Nadine Bangerter
39m

Thank you for sharing this vital information. I don't believe people don't care about those dying, facing horrific conditions, and facing violence in these gulags. For Good and Pretti there were pictures and context. People can't image these places because they can't see them. There needs to be more pictures and interviews.

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