The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

Once certified, if there are no contests on who won any of the races, the next thing is having the new Congress seated by the Speaker. That remains to be seen the way this regime operates.

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
3h

Thank you for writing this wonderful, thoughtful piece! One day before Election Day, it calmed some nerves, and brought clarity and sharpened focus to my perspective!

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