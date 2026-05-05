The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Hubert Thomason's avatar
Hubert Thomason
1h

Excellent reporting and perspective. We’ll feel the negative impacts and follow-on from this for a long time.

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Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
1h

Our government needs to be fixed now, The FIRST thing to be done is to completely REMOVE big money from politics.

Wealthy people contributing large sums to parties or candidates should (if found guilty) face MANDITORY time (5 year minimum) with no possible parole.

Rich people using the system to make themselves richer must be GUARANTEED substantial time in the slammer with no possible "get out of jail free" cards available.

Big money in politics IS this country's BIGGEST problem!!

It is the reason we have lost our democracy to Autocratic Fascism.

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