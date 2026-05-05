By Jeff Nesbit

One Friday afternoon last month, 22 of the nation’s most distinguished scientists, engineers, and researchers received a digital pink slip. It wasn’t a policy debate or a requested resignation. It was a curt, impersonal email from the Trump White House’s Presidential Personnel Office.

With a single “effective immediately,” the Trump administration decapitated the National Science Board (NSB), the independent governing body of the National Science Foundation (NSF).

As the former director of legislative and public affairs at the NSF during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, I’ve seen the inner workings of our nation’s scientific engine. I can say without hyperbole: This is not just a personnel change. It’s a wholesale evisceration of the institutional independence that has made American science the envy of the world for 75 years.

The Friday terminations of the apolitical scientific board that advises the White House on the future and direction of science funding are, as Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) aptly put it, a “bozo the clown move” — if only the consequences for the nation weren’t so tragic.

Lofgren, the ranking Democrat on the House science committee, called it “the latest stupid move made by a president who continues to harm science and American innovation.... It unfortunately is no surprise a president who has attacked NSF from day one would seek to destroy the board that helps guide the foundation. Will the president fill the NSB with MAGA loyalists who won’t stand up to him as he hands over our leadership in science to our adversaries?”

To understand the gravity of this purge, just look to NSF’s founding in 1950. When President Harry Truman signed the National Science Foundation Act, he wasn’t just funding lab equipment and scientific experiments. He was establishing a “major landmark in the history of science.”

Truman understood that our ability to “survive and grow as a nation” depended on scientific progress that remained shielded from the whims of partisan politics. The NSB was designed to be that shield, a 25-member body of experts who ensured that the $9 billion NSF budget was spent on the best ideas, not the most politically convenient ones.

During my tenure at the NSF, I worked alongside the board as we navigated the complexities of the supercomputing infrastructure and technology driven by math and physics funding that now serves as the literal heart of the AI revolution.

We weren’t looking at the next quarterly reports for computer science, technology, and AI companies. We were looking at frontier physics and mathematics that would guide our journey to the stars decades down the line.

The NSB has always been the gold standard for independent governance because it prioritized “talent as treasure” — the development of the human mind.

The results of this independence speak for themselves. The NSF didn’t just fund research. It nurtured the architects of the modern world.

It was instrumental in scaling the World Wide Web. It identified and supported young NSF Fellow Sergey Brin long before he co-founded Google. From the “hard” sciences of quantum mechanics to the “soft” sciences that help us understand human behavior, the NSF has been the primary engine of American innovation.

The Trump White House’s decision to fire the entire board — while the NSF director position has remained vacant for over a year — leaves the agency in a state of unprecedented precariousness.

Without the NSB, there is no practical impediment to the Trump administration bypassing congressional law and running the agency directly through the Office of Management and Budget.

The concern shared by former board member Keivan Stassun to The Los Angeles Times is chillingly precise: We are witnessing a shift away from “creative human genius” toward a narrow, repackaged focus on AI and data centers.

While the administration views human-centric investment as “soft” or “meek,” it ignores a fundamental truth of discovery: The most transformative inventions are the ones you cannot predict. You can’t automate the next “Big Bang” in science. You have to train the mind that will find it.

By purging the NSB, the Trump administration isn’t just shaking up the bureaucracy. They’re dismantling the peer-review process and replacing scientific expertise with political loyalty. They’re ceding our dominance in basic research to global competitors who are more than happy to watch us lobotomize our own innovation engine.

There is no logical rationale for this move. It doesn’t save money, it doesn’t improve efficiency, and it certainly does not make America “great.”

It creates a vacuum of leadership that will be filled by those who value dogma over data. For a nation that rose to superpower status on the wings of scientific discovery, this isn’t just a policy error, it’s an incomprehensible national tragedy.

All Americans need to look at this unfathomable move and ask themselves: Why is the Trump White House so determined to extinguish the very light that has guided our national progress for three-quarters of a century?

Jeff Nesbit was the director of legislative and public affairs at the National Science Foundation in the Bush and Obama administrations. He recently published AUTOCRAT, a savage political satire about a U.S. president who has silenced the media, imprisoned his political enemies and made himself dictator-for-life in a future America.