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Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
5h

It will never fail to astonish me that anyone feels they have the right to dictate what a woman can and cannot do with her own body. Whatever happened to a person's right to privacy? Hopefully at some point a woman's right to abortion will become enshrined into law nationally.

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
5h

If the decision is allowed to stand it's going to be a bonanza for The Mob. Heck, we can't manage to stanch the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into this country! So what is the chance that we'll be able to stop getting RU 486 into states where it's banned, especially given that there are many states where it's perfectly legal and there's vast public support for keeping it that way! I'd say that the chance of stopping (even illicit) mailing is close to zero.

This will be the biggest meal ticket for organized crime since Prohibition was instituted.

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