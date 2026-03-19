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David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
2h

The SAVE act is a Republican attempt of suppress the vote. Those states that don't require ID when you vote have no voter fraud. Republicans lie, don't you know!

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Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

All a nice set-up for Trump to claim every election in every state that he doesn't like was stolen.

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