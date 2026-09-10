The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WJM's avatar
WJM
6h

The real lesson of 9/11 is our change from “land of the free and home of the brave” to land of the surveilled and home of the terrified. 9/11 truly messed with our heads.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

We don’t have the manpower to do the critical work that needs to be done to keep our country safe. We have already had to many casualties of federal workers by incompetents such as Pete Hegseth who is on a crusade to kill DEI, wokeness and anything else he and felon Trump deem as unacceptable. Another event like 911 could make mitigation worse than we could imagine.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture