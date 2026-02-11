The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard S's avatar
Richard S
Feb 11

It should be noted that the specific poll tax that was declared unconstitutional back in the 60s would be - adjusted for inflation - less than $15 today.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Feb 11Edited

I'm sure a naturalization certiificate would suffice, also. But, lo and behold, if you can't find yours, it will cost you around $600 to get a replacement. You'd also better apply now for the November 2026 election, because even before all the government employee terminations it took a friend of mine at least 5 months to get her replacement.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture