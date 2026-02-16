The Contrarian

Sally Fell
Feb 16

What is not discussed in your beautiful piece is the corrupting influence of money, and greed. When the Citizens United decision was made, it opened the floodgates to massive amounts of money into our system, corrupting it. So much money anonymously is invested in campaigns, obscene amounts, to "buy" power and favor, to determine national policies -- above and beyond lobbying -- that we no longer seem to have a government of, by, and for the people. One glimpse of this current administration will tell you it is a government bought and paid for by oligarchs, oligarchs who have been willing to sacrifice democracy and democratic principles (like a free press) in order to receive hefty multi-million, and in some cases, multi-billion dollar contracts. Chief among the corrupting influences is the executive of this "family business." Congress has no role, because they have discovered that it is less the people they are representing than big-money interests if they want to be reelected, and the current president. The game has changed, over the course of years, to favor the wealthy, so the disparity between haves and have nots has never been so great. The overreach of the executive has been matched by the Supreme Court, which has been corrupted, or at least manipulated by Mitch McConnell refusing to do his job, in a major power grab. Two judicial seats were virtually stolen from the Democratic Party by his manipulations. Until corruption and self-interest are better regulated, and a level playing field achieved, the interests of the people, and ALL branches of government will not be well-served, in my view.

Michelle Jordan
Feb 17

Rand Paul is correct to say where’s the ambition of congress. Have they forgotten their role?

