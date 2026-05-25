The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
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Brilliant analysis of the cost of war. Especially great is the telling of the Vietnam war and the fact that the reconciliation between the US and Vietnam was brought about by actual veterans who fought on both sides of that war, not by any government, especially not the US government.

Alas, none of that is ever going to happen in today's conflicts and wars. The US has a leader with a whole family history of draft dodging and even now not one of them in uniform.

Israel has a leader who is trying his best to stay out of prison by committing genocide on ANY Palestinians until they can take over all of Gaza and the West Bank.

Iran has been burned by the US too many times, not to excuse their behavior against their own people.

The Arab countries are happy with their rich police states and will do anything to keep them that way.

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