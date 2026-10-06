Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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This cartoon says it all: almost 300 members of congress are too scared to death of one decrepit and cruel old man to do the jobs the were elected and are being paid for.
He must hold a lot of dirty secrets on all of them.