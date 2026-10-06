The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

This cartoon says it all: almost 300 members of congress are too scared to death of one decrepit and cruel old man to do the jobs the were elected and are being paid for.

He must hold a lot of dirty secrets on all of them.

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