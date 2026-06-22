The G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains gave Trump what he likes most: a room of leaders applauding as he signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran. The war had stopped. The Strait of Hormuz was reopening. Markets had calmed.

Allied leaders were careful not to puncture the moment.

But the real consequence of the Iran crisis may not be whether Trump can manage the framework he announced — it’s a preliminary MOU, with 60 days of harder negotiation still ahead on Iran’s nuclear program. The bigger story may be what the rest of the world learned watching it unfold. Governments, insurers, energy planners, Gulf monarchies, food importers, and Chinese officials don’t need to wait for a final text to draw conclusions. They watched Washington improvise its way from bombing to bargaining, and they’ll adjust accordingly.

U.S. Central Command forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz on April 11 as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations. (U.S. Central Command photo))

Trump may think the agreement ends the story. It may instead mark where several other stories begin.

Energy. The obvious effect is on oil prices. The less obvious one is that the crisis may push countries to reduce their exposure to chokepoints altogether. That won’t mean a sudden green transformation — governments don’t abandon hydrocarbons over one scare. But energy policy shifts when climate logic, industrial policy, and national security all point the same way, and Hormuz does that. For fuel-importing countries, especially in Asia, the lesson isn’t that the U.S. and Iran might fight again; it’s that one waterway can expose an entire development model. The rational response is more storage, more redundancy, more non-Gulf supply, and more domestic energy — renewables in some countries, nuclear, coal, or new gas suppliers in others.

There’s a catch: The same crisis that strengthens the case for renewables may also strengthen China’s hand because Beijing dominates much of the solar, battery, and critical-mineral supply chain. If Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and the Gulf decide energy security means a faster clean-energy buildout, they’ll also have to decide how much Chinese manufacturing dependence they’re willing to accept. The crisis could produce a better environmental outcome while creating a new strategic vulnerability — a tradeoff that doesn’t fit neatly into a victory post.

Confidence. Hormuz can reopen before risk disappears, and that distinction matters. Commercial shipping isn’t governed by presidential claims of success; it’s governed by insurance costs, crew risk, port access, tanker availability, and the private judgment of companies that can’t afford to be wrong. If ships still need special routing or waivers to transit safely, the waterway is functioning politically, not normally. Shipping firms may reroute cargo, insurers may price in another closure, Gulf producers may expand bypass routes, and importers may build larger reserves — none of which requires another war, only the belief that the last disruption revealed a weakness that can’t be ignored.

The Gulf. For years, Gulf states have sold a post-oil future built on logistics, finance, and sovereign wealth. The crisis reminded them that the old security problem still sits underneath the new economic brand — a missile or blockade can do what no consulting deck can solve. That doesn’t mean the Gulf runs back to Washington. More likely, it keeps hedging: American security guarantees, Chinese markets, European technology, and enough independent capacity to avoid depending on any single patron. Trump may see the Iran deal as proof of American indispensability; Gulf leaders may conclude instead that Washington remains necessary in a crisis but too unpredictable to be relied on exclusively. China understands that opening — it doesn’t need to replace the U.S. as security guarantor, only to be useful where Washington is slow or distracted.

Food. This consequence usually disappears from Iran coverage because it doesn’t arrive with explosions — it shows up later, in fertilizer contracts and import bills. The Middle East is a gas and fertilizer story as much as an oil story. When energy prices rise and shipping is disrupted, urea prices rise with them; when fertilizer gets expensive, farmers use less, governments pay more, or food prices climb months later. A country in West Africa or South Asia doesn’t need to follow U.S.-Iran sequencing to feel higher fertilizer prices when planting costs rise and governments already under pressure have to choose between subsidies, debt, and unrest.

The nuclear file is where a narrow Trump win could create a wider problem. If Iran accepts limits on its stockpile, Trump will call it an achievement others failed to reach. But the regional audience will watch the enforcement mechanism, not the boast — whether Iran is truly constrained and whether Washington will still be paying attention six months from now. Nuclear hedging doesn’t begin with a bomb; it begins with infrastructure, expertise, and legal ambiguity. If Gulf leaders conclude Iran kept too much capability, or that enforcement depends on Trump’s mood, pressure for their own nuclear options will grow — not as a sudden cascade, but as a slow normalization that gets harder to reverse with each new facility and agreement.

This is where the deal collides with Trump’s operating style. He can still threaten Cuba, raise Greenland, keep using trade as a cudgel — but the more important moves may no longer be his. The war gave him one big problem with a clear villain and metrics he could keep redefining. The agreement leaves him with something less theatrical but more consequential: a world of actors making their own calculations from the same crisis, some producing useful results, others producing new dangers.

At Évian, Trump told reporters, “My whole life is about deals. Crazy things happen with deals.” That may be the most honest thing he said all week. But the danger isn’t simply that crazy things happen with deals — it’s that serious countries, companies, and adversaries are studying what happened before this one and acting on what they learned.

Trump thinks the Iran file is closing. Others will treat it as the point where adjustment turns into acceleration.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.