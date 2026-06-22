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Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
2h

“Give me a ‘P’!”

“P!”

“Give me an ‘O’!”

“O!”

“Give me an ‘S’!”

“S!”

“What’s that spell?”

“Trump!”

“What’s that spell?”

“Trump!”

“What’s that smell?”

“ Trump!”

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
10m

I'm not sure what any of these real-world concerns mean in the face of a president undermining peace talks AS THEY HAPPEN. To me, threatening bombing during peace negotiations simply indicates an unserious and unreliable man at the top. And no matter what else the United States has, our place in the world hinges on our current leadership. That's two years of certain distrust, and the Iranian negotiators will milk that for all its worth.

I expect that Trump will get nothing else done his entire term, other than scaring his opponents with criminal charges and lawsuits. You don't invade other countries when you haven't concluded the failing war yet.

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