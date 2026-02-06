The Contrarian

Jim Carmichael
Feb 7

I am a library science professor who educated school and other types of librarians for forty years. These people are champions of intellectual freedom in our crumbling democracy and deserve our gratitude and respect.

Richard S
Feb 6

If you read about the Resistance in WWII, you see many, MANY examples of people going about their lives without a fuss - until they witness something, or have something done to them - that awakens the fight in them.

