The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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John Frangelico's avatar
John Frangelico
2h

This is an excellent piece that thoroughly describes how the fascists, er conservatives, over decades built the infrastructure that is steadily destroying everything that truly made America great. They must be so proud of their "accomplishment".

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Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
1h

I sure hope all Contrarians check out this piece.

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