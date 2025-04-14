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Anne Wilson's avatar
Anne Wilson
Apr 15, 2025

Please stop referring to DJT as "king." As Antonia Scatton continues to remind us this is one of many associations that will begin to stick regularly until too many people believe it to be true.

Call him convicted felon, predator, grifter...anything but king. He has no clothes, no spine, no morals. Please avoid connecting him with anything remotely royal!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Apr 14, 2025

You never recover what you give up in advance. It just continues. They never give up asking for more. Too many law firms, universities, corporations capitulating (in advance); no courage, no spine, no remembering our Constitution or values.

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