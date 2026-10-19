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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
1h

" (His treacherous betrayal of Ukraine and unabashed cheerleading for Putin triggered an unusual bipartisan backlash, demands for investigation, proposals to countermand the diesel bailout, and further questions about his personal and financial motives.)"

Despite his multiple malevolent flaws, this one hits me the hardest.

Trump is willing to sacrifice the LIVES of millions in order to make business deals with Putin.

He is so opposed to democracy that he will enable a murderous dictator to take over a sovereign country, violating our NATO pledges and every. single. principle. of our American history and culture.

Can't wait till he is permanently gone from this world.

Traitor. Scoundrel.

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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
1h

I voted Saturday. I hope you are right. But I do think we need a Plan B.

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