The Contrarian

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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
12m

Thanks for running this column, The Contrarian. The media's pseudo-omniscience is a big part of the problem! Hear more from the interview in Episode 111, Moderation Mandate. And share thoughts, questions, etc. over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

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Kathy Sowers's avatar
Kathy Sowers
8m

JUST VOTE, NO MATTER WHAT!

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