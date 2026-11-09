The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Great article, Shalise. Yes, Roberts has spent his entire career trying to decimate liberal minded people's choices and bolstering fascists.

There are many of Roberts' decisions I hope he chokes on beside the Callais decision. There are the Citizen United, the Dobbs and the orange convicted felon decisions, among many others.

He will go down in history as the most corrupt chief "justice," along with his two main cohorts, Thomas and Alito. And rightly so.

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James's avatar
James
3h

Every few elections, our message to black voters is "Oh, please save us from ourselves."

Wouldn't it be nice if we,could give them something in return?

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