The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

This is by far the very best article I have ever read on America's wars and especially the surviving veterans. Thank you, Mr. Terzano.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

I am in total agreement here. Our veterans deserve much more. Better healthcare that truly lives up to its purpose and promises. Educational opportunities for those who have served.

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