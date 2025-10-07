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Debra Sprague's avatar
Debra Sprague
Oct 7, 2025

I have saved and will watch! What an amazing story - maybe we start a write in campaign for The Oscar’s????? Thank you for this post ☮️🏳️‍🌈💕

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Susan Mayne's avatar
Susan Mayne
Oct 8, 2025

Excellent article about this incredible movie. Saw it last night at the Mill Valley Film Festival and can’t stop thinking about it.

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