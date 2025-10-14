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Robyn Russell's avatar
Robyn Russell
Oct 14, 2025

That climatic scence really encompasses the whole theme of the movie: women re-defining success in more human terms.

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Marguerite
Oct 15, 2025

The scene when shes told her well is dry and is so relieved because she thought it could just be refilled, followed by her rant and collapsing backwards, is a classic.

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