The Negotiating Table
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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Oh Nick, your cartoon made me laugh out loud when I first saw it and I'm still chuckling as I type this. You absolutely made my day. I haven't laughed like this in a very long time. Thank you!!!
LOVE the red tie hanging out of the "Catering" trunk!