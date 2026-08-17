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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
44m

Oh Nick, your cartoon made me laugh out loud when I first saw it and I'm still chuckling as I type this. You absolutely made my day. I haven't laughed like this in a very long time. Thank you!!!

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
23m

LOVE the red tie hanging out of the "Catering" trunk!

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