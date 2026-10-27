The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

Since when does anyone at the orange convicted felon's personal DOinJ care about the legality of anything? Seems to me that cabal is trying to set a world record in lawlessness that can never be topped.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

So, what you're saying then is ... just more red meat. Got it. (and thank you!)

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